Double amputee takes on the challenge of a lifetime paddling the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico

CRYSTAL CITY, MO – It’s the trip of a lifetime.  A double amputee paddles from the headwaters of the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico, just south of New Orleans.

Fox 2’s Patrick Clark looks at his journey and the special reason behind it.

