ST. LOUIS – Around 8:45 p.m. a call was sent out for a shooting in the 5200 block of South Kingshighway in the Southampton neighborhood.

St. Louis police tell Fox 2 that 2 persons were shot, one a male, was shot in the head and died at the scene. The second person was a female shot in the arm.

Homicide detectives have arrived on the scene and have taken over the investigation.