ST. LOUIS — At 8:40 Saturday night, shots were heard in the 6000 block of Page Ave. The North County Police Cooperative went there. When the police arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

The officers attempted to help the victims. One person died at the scene, and the other was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are in a serious but stable condition.

Officers at the scene locked down the area and told Detectives what was going on. Shortly after that, the NCPC asked for help from the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad. The shooting is under investigation.