ST. LOUIS – One man is dead and another wounded following a double shooting Wednesday in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 4:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Osage Street, in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

A man in his 20s was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a man in his 30s, arrived at a local hospital with an unspecified gunshot wound. He was said to be conscious and breathing.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.