ST. LOUIS, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is issuing a reminder that dove hunting season will begin September 1, 2021.

Dove hunting season will run from Sep. 1,2021 to Nov 29, 2021. Hunting hours are one-half before sunrise to sunset. Hunters are limited to 15 doves per day and 45 total. Valid permits are Small Game Hunting Permits or Migratory Bird Hunting Permits.

For more information and permit purchasing, visit the MDC website.