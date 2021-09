ST. LOUIS – Powerlines are down in front of Kirkwood High School due to a one-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash has also caused a portion of Dougherty Ferry near the high school to close down.

Kirkwood police said in order to get over to the high school, motorists need to use West Essex.

Crews are there working to clear the incident. It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.

