ST. LOUIS – Spoede is closed in both directions due to a down tree Wednesday morning. This is just north of I-64 at Frontenac Estates. This incident happened just before 6 a.m.

The tree is covering both directions of the road. It came down onto powerlines. FOX 2’s Extreme Weather Specialist Chris Higgins believes the tree fell from a lightning strike because a lot of the bark has been blown away. When a lightning bolt hits a tree it flash expands and heats the sap inside the tree bark to the temperature of the sun, and that flash expansion and heating inside the tree barks causes it to explode.

No one was injured in this incident.