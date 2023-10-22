ST. LOUIS – Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is more than just a walk. It’s a movement to help save lives.

Jamie Zografos is proud to be part of this movement. She beat breast cancer eight years ago.

“I was 39. I was going in for breast augmentation because that’s what you do when you’re about to turn 40,” she joked. “I never had a mammogram, so it was my first mammogram that the surgeon wanted me to have before he did any work. “I was like, ‘Yeah, this is silly.’ But after the first mammogram is when they said, ‘Yeah, things don’t really look how they’re supposed to.’”

Despite two years of challenges and complications related to surgery, she never ended up needing radiation or chemotherapy. Despite it all, she calls herself early for being diagnosed early in Stage 0. She had to undergo a double mastectomy to avoid anything coming back.

Not only did Zografos take part in the walk on Saturday, but the American Cancer Society also nominated her to serve as an ambassador to bring awareness, help and support to others diagnosed.

“It’s hard until it’s not” is a mantra she likes to share to lift people up.

Elizabeth Brown, the senior executive director of the American Cancer Society’s Missouri area team, said more than 700 participants registered, and even more people came out to support, raising an estimated $300,000 for the American Cancer Society.

“St. Louis is one of the most philanthropic-giving cities in the nation, hands down,” she said.

Strides Against Breast Cancer is a celebration of courage and hope. Brown said the people who took part in the one-mile walk are supporting breast cancer survivors, patients and their caregivers.

“Today is a chance for people who have lost loved ones to remember them, to celebrate them, but more importantly, to walk in solidarity with those fighting the fight who are surviving, who are thriving…and to bring awareness, the importance of getting screened early, saving lives, and then walking out here and bringing that message to the streets of St. Louis,” she said.

FOX 2 was a proud sponsor of the event. News anchor and Contact 2 reporter Mike Columbo served as emcee again this year, saying the turnout was incredible.