Downtown crime tempers excitement for some fans attending Rolling Stones concert

ST. LOUIS – The Rolling Stones hit the stage inside The Dome at America’s Center on Sunday evening, more than a year after the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the coronavirus is not the only concern for people traveling downtown, as crime has many cautious about coming to the area.

St. Louis was lucky enough to be chosen as the first stop for The Rolling Stones on their long-awaited No Filter Tour. With over 66,000 people traveling from near and far to attend the concert, safety is a main priority.

Last weekend alone, St. Louis had over 20 shootings, including 8 homicides. Many fans found other means of transportation to the show due to reported carjackings, break-ins, and robberies in the area.

Because of the massive crowds, there was an increased police and security presence to ensure everyone is safe and enjoying this historical moment for all rock ‘n roll fans.