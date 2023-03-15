ST. LOUIS – The glass was shattered at an urgent care center on the 900 block of Olive Street in downtown St. Louis early Wednesday morning. Similar damage occurred at the Bailey’s Range restaurant building on the same block.

The damaged windows were boarded up a few hours later, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating what they report to be damage from gunfire that occurred after 2 a.m. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

“We want more security,” said Aneka Keck, a downtown resident who lives nearby. “We want cameras to actually catch what’s going on around here in the middle of the night.”

She and some other downtown residents point to the Bell Lofts on the same block as an area where they say short-term rentals have led to parties and gunfire. FOX 2 was unable to reach the loft owners for comment.

“You’d never think someone’s numb to hearing gunshots, but when you hear them three or four times a week,” said Eric Keck. “It’s just like the Fourth of July all over again.”

The Kecks hope more is done to keep the area safe. They would like to see a bigger police presence.

“It’s a shame because it could be such a great area, and unfortunately, we got a handful of people that are doing the same thing,” said Aneka Keck.

“Hopefully, they address it before it gets out of hand,” Eric said.

St. Louis residents with concerns about a problem property can contact the St. Louis Department of Public Safety and the Citizens’ Service Bureau to report their concerns.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Department of Public Safety, the department is committed to safety for residents and visitors and will continue to collaborate with police and other city leaders to develop a comprehensive plan to create safer communities for all.