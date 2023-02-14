ST. LOUIS – One downtown St. Louis hotel that offers several Arch-view rooms was recently praised among Missouri’s best.

Four Seasons Hotel has been named Missouri’s second-best in a new series of rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

The resort-style hotel sits along the banks of the Mississippi River just a few blocks north of the Arch. It’s also just steps away from the Horshoe St. Louis Casino and Laclede’s Landing.

To compile the rankings, research teams evaluate more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers find the hotel that’s a good fit.

In Missouri, Big Cedar Lodge near Branson was named the state’s top hotel. U.S. News & World Report recognized five other St. Louis hotels in its Top 10 with Ritz-Carlton following just behind Four Seasons as the state’s third-best ranked hotel.

