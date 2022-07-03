ST. LOUIS – A CBC High School grad and member of the school’s state championship-winning football team was killed overnight in Downtown St. Louis.

Damion Baker was one of two people shot in the 800 block of Cerre Street, just south of Busch Stadium and Interstate 64. The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Baker had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, an unidentified woman, suffered gunshot wounds to her lower body. She was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Baker was a member of the 2014-15 undefeated CBC team that won a state championship. He went on to play college football at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.

CBC football coach Scott Pingel, who led the 2014-15 team, said the team and school community are devastated.

“Our hearts are broken by the news of Damion’s tragic passing. He meant so much to so many throughout the St. Louis community and we are praying for his family and friends,” Pingel said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or, if they’d like to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.