Downtown soccer stadium construction update coming Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Officials with St. Louis City SC are expected to release more details about the stadium project Thursday. The team shared photos on Wednesday of concrete being poured on the lower level of the stadium construction site.

Concrete is being poured on the lower level 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tG0vm7I5hz — St. Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) March 3, 2021

One of the businesses located near the stadium site is Syberg’s on Market. The family-owned bar and restaurant has several locations in the St. Louis area.

“We are really looking forward to having all the construction done,” said Kirk Syberg, one of Syberg’s owners.

The Syberg’s location in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood has faced the biggest challenge with sporting events canceled and many office workers staying home due to the pandemic.

“We’re waiting for the day that the soccer starts, the Cardinals get playing again, people can go to the stadium and go to the Enterprise Center,” Syberg said.

He believes the wait will be worth it once the NGA project and soccer stadium construction are completed. A highway exit from Interstate 64 will direct traffic to 22nd Street, which connects with Market Street. That change is part of the NGA project.

“We’re really excited,” said Syberg.

Stay with FOX 2 for the latest on Thursday’s announcement regarding the stadium site update.