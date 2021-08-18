Downtown St. Louis businesses call for action after double shooting

St. Louis, MO- Two men were shot as a result of an argument on Washington Avenue downtown and many locals are calling for change.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an argument in the parking lot outside of Reign Restaurant escalated into a double shooting.

“So far our investigation has revealed, at least preliminary, that there was a disturbance. We believe a female inside somehow communicated to her boyfriend that she was being ejected from the premise,” St. Louis Police Lt. Matthew Karnowski said. “We believe he became angry and fired shots.”

One of the victims is a security guard for Reign.

“My security guard rushed out and to help disperse the situation and unfortunately was shot,” Reign Restaurant owner Dana Kelly said.

Both men were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The suspect and woman involved both fled the scene. Police are asking if anyone has information to contact the St. Louis Metro Police Department.

Gun violence and crime on Washington Avenue have been a problem for some time

A shooting occurred down the block a few days ago. Back in May, city police released a video showing dozens of people surrounding a police cruiser where Some even jumping on top of it

Shots were fired shortly after

“This happens so much now, here, and we’re doing everything that we can, speaking with the director of safety, to get these types of things rectified but we’re still working on it,” Kelly said.

Kelly wants more police and longer at night. She says it’s not just her.

Other businesses on Washington Avenue have also spoken to officials about the pattern of violence.

“It is kind of scary coming to work worrying about what’s going to happen, especially downtown,” Insomnia Cookies shift lead Shanniyah Hall said.

Neighbors are concerned too.

“It’s just here we go again,” a downtown resident said. “Nobody wants to be used to hearing gunshots where they live, it’s not safe for anyone.”

It’s become such an issue, she plans to move out of the area.

“I’m not sure what can be done about shootings, I really don’t, it can happen anywhere but unfortunately it’s just happening too much down here,” she said.