ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced an Alorton, Illinois man on Tuesday for an armed carjacking and shootout in Downtown St. Louis.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Charles Stevenson, 20, pleaded guilty in April 2022 to carjacking and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents, the carjacking took place shortly after midnight on Nov. 18, 2020, at the corner of Tucker Boulevard and Pine Street.

Stevenson pulled an AR-15-style pistol from his pants and pointed it at the head of the owner of a 2019 Nissan Altima. The owner dropped to his knees and gave his keys to Stevenson. A bystander took out their own gun and began shooting at Stevenson, who ducked behind the Altima and returned fire. Stevenson fled in the stolen Altima.

A St. Louis police officer spotted the Altima and pursued Stevenson across the river into Illinois. Stevenson eventually crashed the stolen car and was apprehended.

The judge sentenced Stevenson to 10 years and six months in federal prison.