ST. LOUIS – A Kia Sorento and Dodge Charger collided at the intersection of North 10th and Olive streets on Monday afternoon. A surveillance camera captured images of the downtown crash. There were no immediate signs of serious injuries.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department indicated it’s too soon to know what happened but said the occupants of the Kia left the scene. The investigation into the crash continues.

The crash occurred a few blocks from where Tennessee volleyball player Janae Edmondson was struck last year.

Some downtown residents would like to see more enforcement.

“This is like a raceway,” Nicole Younge said. “It’s like being in Indianapolis on race day.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones said in September the administration announced intentions to use automated traffic enforcement to help hold careless drivers accountable.

Debates over privacy involving red light and speed cameras have delayed action. The mayor’s office is hopeful the issue moves forward soon.

Downtown property owner Jim Martin believes more police would make a difference.

“There’s no answer to it unless you spend more money and the city’s sitting on all the NFL money plus all that COVID relief money,” Martin said.

We’ve reported in the past on investments in traffic-calming measures and targeted enforcement. Some residents believe additional efforts are needed.

St. Louis resident Lacey Tate recently dove out of the way of a reckless driver.

“He was going in the wrong direction, came around the corner and went up over the curb,” she said.

She is dissatisfied with some drivers’ lack of concern for safety.

“I don’t know how to go about helping or trying to figure out a solution,” Tate said.