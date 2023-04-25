ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Revenue is closing the license office in Downtown St. Louis next month.

The office, located in St. Louis City Hall, will close May 19, 2023.

All license offices in the state are run by independent contractors, with the Department of Revenue overseeing operations. Those contracts are awarded through a bidding process.

The downtown license office’s contract will be put out for a bid in the near future via MissouriBUYS.

However, until a new license contract can be awarded, Missourians in the greater St. Louis area will be able to get their vehicle and driver’s licensing needs taken care of at the following locations:

Central West End License Office, 4041 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis

South Kingshighway License Office, 4628 South Kingshighway, St. Louis

Maplewood License Office, 3238 Laclede Station Road, Maplewood

Clayton License Office, 141 N Meramec Ave, Suite 201, Clayton

The full list of license offices across the state and their business hours can be found online at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator.

Missouri residents can also renew their vehicle and boat registrations over the phone by calling 573-751-1957 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.