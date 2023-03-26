ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A bridge connecting a vacant parking garage to the old Famous Barr building was taken down in Downtown St. Louis Saturday. Police say burglars used the bridge to loot the building. The unhoused use it to find shelter.

The old Famous Barr building was once a grand department store. It is slowly being stripped of metal and copper wiring. The City’s Problem Properties Unit is pushing owners to step up preservation efforts.

The demolition of the old Famous Barr pedestrian bridge started within the past week.

Authorities say the number of people now getting inside there is down significantly.