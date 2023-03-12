ST. LOUIS — People are excited about the return of football to St. Louis. The Battlehawks’ home-opener is today inside the Dome at America’s Center.

The Battlehawks are hosting a tailgate party before today’s 3 p.m. game, and other area venues – including Ballpark Village, are ready to welcome fans.

The return comes after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BattleHawks were 3-2 averaging a league-best 28,500 home attendance.

New XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson expects 30,000 fans at The Dome today for their home-opener against the Arlington Renegades.

But before the 3 p.m. kick-off, fans will be tailgating and rallying in downtown St. Louis.

Laclede’s Landing will host tailgating festivities at the Katherine Ward Burg Garden, three hours ahead of every home game.

Ballpark Village is hosting a pre-game party for fans 21 years of age and older, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a free shuttle to and from The Dome.

St. Louis Parking has about two dozen lots near The Dome available for parking, but not tailgating.

Parking will open three hours prior to kickoff, with no in-and-out privileges. No open flames, grills, tables, or tents are allowed

The Battlehawks will host five home games this season at The Dome At America’s Center

The team recently announced ticket sales expanded to the upper level of The Dome at America’s Center for today’s game