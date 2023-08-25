I-44 at Broadway in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A truck fire on an interstate in Downtown St. Louis is causing traffic backups on several other highways. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that eastbound I-44 is closed at Cole Street.

The roads merge near the Mississippi River and this can cause backups on other interstates. Westbound I-70 appears to be backed up all the way to Riverview Boulevard.

First responders are at the scene. It is not yet clear if there are injuries associated with this fire.

