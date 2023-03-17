ST. LOUIS – Downtown St. Louis is preparing for another busy, but cold weekend with the Battlehawks, CITY SC, and more entertainment bringing crowds together.

The bitter cold that rolled in on Friday is going to continue through the weekend. Despite this, the soccer stadium and much of downtown is expected to be flooded with people.

Coming off big wins for the Battlehawks and CITY SC, major crowds are returning Saturday and converging at the same time.

The kickoff for the Battlehawks will be at 6 p.m., and CITY SC will take the field at 7 p.m. Not to mention a TobyMac concert at Enterprise Center also at 7 p.m.

“Any increased patrols that we can have from some of the other supportive units,” said Sgt. Charles Wall for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. “We’ll have them this weekend as well for increased visibility, increased traffic control, and hopefully another good weekend.”

Meters at St. Louis public parking lots will automatically be set to dynamic pricing during events, meaning you can save money by paying $5 for five hours.

If you’re weary about parking, MetroLink might be the move. All three sports venues are located near MetroLink stations in downtown St. Louis making it easy to get there safely and avoid traffic.

“We have loved seeing sports fans all decked out in their team colors on the trains the past two weekends, and we expect to see sports fans taking transit this weekend too,” said a spokesperson from MetroLink.

“Had to get gear so we wouldn’t be freezing, so we got the little hats and the little scarves and whatnot,” said Melody Green, a CITY SC fan. “We have family coming in, so we got it from them too, so we’re excited.”

“Prosperity for the city, more things to do, reasons for people to come here from all across the country,” said Don Roe, a CITY SC fan.