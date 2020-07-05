Dozens arrive to watch St. Charles fireworks

ST. CHARLES, MO – St. Charles Riverfest 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19, but the city is still putting on its annual fireworks display.

The Riverfest was set to be a two-day celebration with concerts and vendors, but was trimmed down to the fireworks display.

The fireworks are shot off from a barge on the Missouri River.

The display in St. Charles is one of the only displays still scheduled for the 4th of July. Many other cities and counties chose not to shoot off fireworks due to the fear of spreading COVID-19. This brought in visitors from other cities.

Masks are not required but are encouraged at the fireworks display in St. Charles.

Some people who attended the event said they were pleased with St. Charles’ decision to still hold the annual celebration.

“I think it’s a good idea because it will give some people relief because the start of this year has been really crazy,” said first-time visitor Kaili Martin.

“It’s something that everyone here has really grown up seeing so I’m glad they kept it,” said Hari Patel, firework gazer.