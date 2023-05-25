ST. LOUIS – About a dozen area high school students will discuss gun safety Thursday.

Students from St. Louis Public Schools and Confluence Academy will take part in the discussion. It’s this afternoon at the Sun Theater in Grandel Square.

Just this month alone, there has been at least 21 area shootings involving children, with nine being killed. The students will discuss what to do in case of a school shooting, and where to get free gun locks.

Thursday’s event is organized by the group Educators for Gun Safety.