Dozens of companies to take part in virtual job fair Thursday

ST. LOUIS– The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is holding a Virtual Job Fair this week. It is open to the public and is free to job seekers.

The job fair includes entry-level and upper-management jobs. There are also internship opportunities too.

Some of the companies taking place are Enterprise Holdings, Schnucks, Panera, Ballpark Village, Bayer, and more.

The job fair is June 24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and it is online through Pluggedin. You will need to create a PluggedIin profile to attend the event.

The job fair is being held in conjunction with Title Sponsor, Enterprise Holdings, and the digital platform PluggedIn.

You can learn how to sign up by checking out the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s site.