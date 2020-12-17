Dozens of St. Louis firefighters respond to warehouse blaze

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters faced a massive fire at an abandoned, 4-story brick warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at approximately 6:35 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene more than four hours later.

The fire appeared to be limited to the back of the building but spread quickly, according to a St. Louis Fire Department spokesperson.

“The entire back of the building lit up and from a small fire we had multiple floors on fire,” said St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby.

He said firefighters took a strategy they call, “surround and drown.” They kept flooding the building with water to get the fire under control. A wall of the structure collapsed and caused some damage to next-door business that was evacuated.

No injuries were reported. Mosby said the next step will be to determine if what’s left of the building is structurally sound and ultimately determine the cause of the fire.