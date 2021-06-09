Dozens of stolen items found in St. Louis raids; how to be reunited with your property

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department needs help returning dozens of stolen items with their owners. The items were found during two separate investigations.

Police say on April 22, detectives executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of N. Broadway as part of a long-term investigation.

Police believe the items found stolen during burglaries, trailers, construction sites, and motor vehicles over the last six months.

At that location, police found a large amount of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine, a stolen vehicle, three firearms (one stolen from Franklin County), numerous rounds of ammunition, narcotic paraphernalia, a large number of tools, and other items believed to be stolen.

Police also towed 20 derelict vehicles from the location. The building inspector was called to the scene and condemned the structure.

Ten people were taken into custody for narcotics charges and outstanding warrants.

Then in an unrelated search on May 25, police executed another search warrant on the 3800 block of Ohio and found more property believed to be stolen. Police believe the thefts happened during the last six months.

Police say the suspects in that incident are still on the run.

Police have posted the pictures on its website since they cannot hold in-person viewings of the property right now. You can view the recovered items on the SLMPD site.

If you believe that your items were recovered in these investigations you can contact detectives at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org.