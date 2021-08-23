Dozens of tax delinquent properties up for auction in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS– Dozens of properties that have been delinquent in paying taxes for more than three years are now up for auction in St. Louis County.

This year’s Real Property Tax Sale will be conducted via sealed bids only due to the ongoing pandemic.

Those interested in bidding need to fill out a registration form. Bidders with unpaid and fraudulent bids will be subject to a penalty of 25% of the original bid.

The deadline for submissions is 5pm on August 25. They may be submitted to the Collection Division’s drop box in Clayton.

Property owners who are behind in their taxes are encouraged to make payments throughout the year to catch up and keep their property out of the sale. For more information, please call 314-615-7865.

You can find a list of properties up for auction or learn how to place your bid on the St. Louis County website.