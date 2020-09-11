Dozens of vehicles roll through St. Louis neighborhoods to call for an end to violence

DELLWOOD, Mo. – Hitting the streets to make the streets safer. Demonstrators in more than 100 cars rolled through some high-crime neighborhoods in St. Louis City and County on Friday to call for an end to gun violence.

Local radio stations HOT 104.1 and 95.5 The Lou organized the Drive to Silence the Violence. Station management described the gun violence in St. Louis as a plague that is wiping out a generation of young people.

The radio stations put the word out inviting anyone to participate and dozens of people responded, including activists and community leaders, as well as St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, County Police Chief Mary Barton, and County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

They joined in the parade of more than a hundred cars. Crime victims also took part, including Lucy Irving of north St. Louis, who lost her husband, two sons, and a grandson to gun violence in the last 13 years.

“They can’t be here to speak, so we’re being here to speak for them to let them know we’re still their family,” she said. “People are killing my loved ones…so I got to be strong and support them.”

Drive to Silence the Violence organizer Nate Dixon, Urban One station manager, wants to know what’s next.

“There’s a lot of citizens that are tired of this and we’re ready to move on,” he said. “We’ve already addressed that it’s a crisis but now what are we going to do? What are the action steps that we’re going to take next?”

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said crime reduction is tied to socio-economic prosperity.

“Crime is not going to go down if you don’t give people access to jobs, if you don’t give them access to health care, and if you don’t pass common-sense gun laws, and we can’t pick one or the other. It’s all of the above,” he said.