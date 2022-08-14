ST. LOUIS – Dozens of people gathered in downtown St. Louis on Sunday afternoon to protest the FBI’s recent search of Mar-a-Lago, the estate of former President Donald Trump.

FBI agents and technicians served a search warrant at the Mar-a-Lago resort in the morning hours of Aug. 8 with the stated goal of looking for and reclaiming classified government documents. According to the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration, Trump took several boxes of undisclosed materials with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents while conducting the search of the resort.

Sunday’s protest was held outside the St. Louis FBI field office.