JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is one of the only states in the country to not ban texting and driving for all drivers. AAA reports that more than 80 Missourians were killed in distracted driving accidents last year. That is a 15% increase from the previous year.

Right now it’s only illegal for drivers under 21 to be on their phones while driving. Dozens of people rallied inside the Missouri state capitol Wednesday to push lawmakers to make the change.