Dr. Birx recommends masks and more for Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is in Jefferson City to meet with Gov. Parson and participate in a roundtable with community and state health officials. They are trying to develop a state-wide and nation-wide strategy to stop the virus.

The virus began to spread with young people as the nation transitioned from spring to summer, according to Dr. Brix. From June and into July the virus began to creep up from the southern states to northern states. This includes the spread into Missouri and Illinois. She says that Missouri’s box-in strategy is really working to help stop an increase in deaths in the state. There are 45-50 percent of cases in three Missouri Counties, according to Dr. Randall Williams. But, cases are rising in the state.

The doctor has a message to people in Missouri. She says that it does not matter if you are a Democrat or Republican, you need to wear a mask. Social distancing is key to preventing the spread of the virus. She says that this means no backyard parties with your neighbors. Even being outdoors will not totally protect you. Close contact with anyone not wearing a mask is risky.

Dr. Birx says her team is trying to discourage people from having large parties and gatherings. She says that these are places where the virus really spreads.

Everyone should try to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial if possible. The studies need a diverse group of people to test the vaccine to make sure it works when or if it is released to the public.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says that the state’s healthcare system is handling the increase of COVID-19 cases across the state. He says that all of Missouri’s high-positivity rate areas have mask mandates.

The governor was asked if he was going to implement some of Dr. Birx’s recommendations. He says that people need to take more personal responsibility for their actions.

