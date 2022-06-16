CLAYTON, Mo. – The acting director of St. Louis County’s Department of Public Health is stepping down this fall. An interim director will be named before Dr. Faisal Khan’s last day on September 2.

“We appreciate the passion and leadership of Dr. Khan and wish him well in his next chapter,” writes County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “Like health directors across the country, he faced intense criticism, including threats against his life, for following science and data in making decisions to keep our community safe from a deadly virus.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have worked in public service with selflessly dedicated professionals who will continue their selfless commitment to the health and wellbeing of the residents of St. Louis County,” states Dr. Khan.

The St. Louis County Council voted in 2021 not to confirm Dr. Faisal Khan as permanent health director after a heated meeting surrounding the mask ordinance. Khan sent an email to staff before the vote calling some critics “the lunatic fringe.”

In July, Khan also made a rude gesture after a council meeting. This was after he says he was humiliated, assaulted, and called racist slurs after speaking during the meeting on masks.