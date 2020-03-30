Dr. Sam Page gives update on St. Louis County’s COVID-19 response

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Fox 2 spoke with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page about how our area is handling the coronavirus cases and what we can expect.

Dr. Page says we may not see the peak of the coronavirus cases and deaths until the end of April. He is also implementing stricter rules in St. Louis County parks. They don’t want to see the crowds that we saw over the weekend.

No one is allowed to be within six feet of each other while walking, riding bikes, or using the parks.

At this point, Page says the models are still on track for about 20 to 40 percent of the county’s population to contract the virus. He says social distancing can keep that on the lower end – around 20 percent.

Page hopes those 20 percent of the cases can be spread out over a year or 18 months so they don’t overwhelm the hospitals.