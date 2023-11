ST. LOUIS – Rapper Drake has added a second St. Louis show to his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ Tour with J. Cole in February. Tickets for both Feb. 12 and 13 shows go on sale Friday, November 17, at 11:00 a.m.

Drake is a four-time Grammy-Award winner and holds the record for the most top ten singles with 76.

‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ Tour Schedule

Thurs., Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri., Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon., Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thurs., Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon., Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tues., Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri., Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed., Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thurs., Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon., Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tues., Feb 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri., Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tues., Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed., Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat., Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tues., Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat., Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tues., Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun., Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thurs., Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Mon., Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Sat., Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Wed., Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC