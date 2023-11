ST. LOUIS – Rapper Drake recently announced his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ Tour with J. Cole. The Enterprise Center is hosting one of the 22 shows on Monday, February 12. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 17, at 11:00 a.m.

Drake is a four-time Grammy-Award winner and holds the record for the most top ten singles with 76.

‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ Tour Schedule

Thurs., Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri., Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon., Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thurs., Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon., Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tues., Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri., Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed., Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thurs., Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon., Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri., Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tues., Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed., Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat., Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tues., Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat., Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tues., Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun., Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thurs., Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Mon., Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Sat., Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Wed., Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC