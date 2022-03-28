JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a limited number of permits to hunt bull elk and black bears this year via random drawing.

The MDC has designated two different seasons for elk hunting – archery and firearms. The former runs from October 15-23 and the latter December 10-18. Permits will be good for both portions of elk season.

Only five permits are available for bull elk hunting. At least one of those permits will be available for qualifying landowners. The permits allow for the harvesting/killing of one bull elk with at least one antler being six inches or more in length.

For black bear, the state is offering 400 hunting permits for a maximum of 40 bears, divided over three zones. Each bear management zone (BMZ) carries its own permit and harvest quotas. The black season runs October 17-26, from half-an-hour before sunrise to half-an-hour after sunset. Archery and firearms are permissible to use but not atlatl. Baiting and the use of hunting dogs are prohibited.

Only one black bear is allowed per permit. Only lone bears can be targeted. It is illegal for a hunter to take a bear known to be in the presence of other bears, including female black bears with cubs. Bears may not be disturbed, pushed, harassed, or removed from a den.

To be eligible for a permit, you must be a Missouri resident and be at least 11 years of age by the first day of the hunt for which an individual is applying. All applicants must submit a $10 when registering for the drawing. If selected, the elk hunting permit will cost $50; the bear permit carries a $25 cost.

Prospective hunters can apply to participate in either May drawing in one of four ways: online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through MDC’s free MO Hunting app, via an official permit vendor, or by calling 1-800-392-4115. Results of each random drawing will announced online by July 1.