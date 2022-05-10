ST. LOUIS – Anyone who visits the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station can draw a fish and then watch it be brought to life.

Videos of the Fish Draw have gone viral on social media. There is a coloring page of a fish located at the Conservation and Education Center at the front of the aquarium. Once the visitor is finished coloring, the picture is scanned into a virtual scene that looks like the river bed in St. Louis along the Mississippi River.

This is free for anyone to do. Visitors do not have to buy admission to the aquarium in order to bring their fish to life.

One of the videos of the Fish Draw process posted to TikTok by the aquarium received over 7,200 views. Follow the aquarium at @aquariumstl.