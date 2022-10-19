ST. LOUIS – A descendant of Dred Scott will receive some special documents on Wednesday.

St. Louis City’s first African-American Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler will give replicas of Dred and Harriet Scott’s documents to their direct descendant Lynne Jackson.

In 1846, slaves Dred and Harriet Scott sued to gain their freedom. The case was tried in St. Louis.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that slaves were not citizens, and not protected by the Constitution.

Some of the documents being presented Wednesday includes the public record of the transfer of the Scott’s from their final owners, who would grant them their freedom just weeks after the ruling.

Wednesday’s ceremony is open to the public. It’s happening at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis City Hall.

