ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Drew Barrymore Show featured a 13-year-old from St. Louis Wednesday in a segment called, “Drew’s Helpers.” Legacy Jackson helps organize local service projects to help others.

“I am so inspired by you, I can’t even handle it,” said Drew Barrymore.

Legacy was already doing charitable work for others and noticed that she was often the only kid there. So, she created a charity with kid volunteers called Little Legacies.

Legacy’s mother, Kynedra, and grandmother were in the audience. They explained that Legacy’s brother Brendan died a few years ago from type one juvenile diabetes. The projects are done in his honor.

When she is not helping others, Legacy enjoys competitive dancing. Barrymore got ballerina and author Misty Copeland to go on the show to encourage her to keep setting an example for others.

The Drew Barrymore Show sent the family off with a few gifts. They got tickets to the American National Ballet Company at Lincoln Center. Legacy’s favorite charity, Gateway 180 was also given a donation of $15,000 and 50 bedding bundles from Serta Simmons Bedding.