Drive-by shooting reported at Bridgeton home

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Police in Bridgeton are investigating a drive-by shooting.
According to Major Mark Mossotti, assistant chief of police of the Bridgeton Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 3200 block of Fee Fee Road.
Officers initially were called for a disturbance at home. However, once they arrived at the residence, they learned people driving past the home had opened fire at the structure.
No one was injured in the shooting and the suspects sped away.
Investigators do not believe this was a random act, Mossotti said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.