PAGEDALE, Mo. – Police in Pagedale are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Robbins Avenue.

Police claim the shooting was not random and that a vehicle pulled up to the victim, a man in his 20s, and the occupants in the vehicle opened fire.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He’s listed in critical condition.