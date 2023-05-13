ST. LOUIS — For decades, the organization has assisted refugees in making St. Louis their new home. Today’s drive supports refugees from Afghanistan, Haiti, the Congo, Cuba, Syria, and others.

Last year, they helped over 500 families resettle. Donations of pillows, sheets, and rugs are most needed for their apartments. Items can be brought or purchased through international institute registries at Target or Walmart.

Furniture, clothing, and home decor are not accepted, but gift cards from Aldi, Schnucks, Uber, Lyft, Visa, Walmart, and Target are welcomed. The drive is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., drop-off at the garage door on Louisna.