ST. LOUIS – More young children can get the Pfizer COVID vaccine this weekend. SSM Health will have drive-thru events from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Families must make an appointment.

The shots will be at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights and St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Charles.

They’ll also be available at SSM Health Medical Group locations in Wentzville, Florissant, and Sappington.

Click here to make an appointment.