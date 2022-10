ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A drive-thru clinic is happening Friday in St. Charles County for anyone looking to get a flu shot, but spots are filling up fast.

The clinic will be from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Charles Community College on Mid Rivers Mall Drive in Cottleville.

The shots will be given out in the yellow parking lot. Anyone 6 months and older can get a flu shot for free. Appointments are mandatory. Click here to sign up online or call 636-949-1899.