ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo.- SSM Health and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering once again to get food to people in need.

They are hosting a drive-thru food fair Tuesday at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles. The hospital and the food bank shared that alleviating food insecurity is essential to good health care.

The event is free and open to everyone. It’s from 9:0 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 300 First Capitol Drive.