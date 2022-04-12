ST. LOUIS – Welcome Neighbor STL looks forward to April and May after letting Afghan refugee children jump their hearts out Monday evening.

Rockin’ Jump owner Matt Strelo donated an entire evening of jumps at his trampoline park in Shrewsbury, Missouri. He watched as kids who escaped the Taliban in Afghanistan last year took a break from stress and tragedy. Welcome Neighbor STL hosted the night.

Volunteer Delia Andrews urged St. Louis area residents to help refugee families in any way they can.

“That these individuals still need a lot of support. They need us all day every day. The kids are in school with your kids. They need advocacy in the classroom. Young men need employment,” Andrews said.

Welcome Neighbor STL offers local teens help in holding fundraisers to help refugee families. The organization also offers English and citizenship classes. They will have a drive-thru supper club to help connect St. Louisans with new neighbors from Syria. Money from orders will support programs at Welcome Neighbor STL.

Drive-thru Supper Club

Saturday, April 23

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

STL Foodworks

408 N. Sarah

St. Louis, MO 63108

Order https://welcomeneighborstl.org/supper-clubs/