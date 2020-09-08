“Drive to Silence the Violence” scheduled for Friday

ST. LOUIS – Some local radio stations are teaming up with community leaders for an event aimed at curbing gun violence in St. Louis.

Organizers of the Drive to Silence the Violence are expecting hundreds of cars to show up for this free ride. It’s slated to take place Friday, September 11 at 1 p.m. at the Buzz Westfall Plaza.

All participants have to do is stay in their cars. You can join in on the drive and say “enough is enough” to gun violence. Radio stations 95.5 The Lou and HOT 104.1, along with the Urban One Radio Company, will host the drive, which is being supported by the St. Louis Community Foundation.

“Everyone will be safe. They will be in their cars. In previous years, we’ve always done a march, but due to COVID, it did not make any sense,” said radio station manager Nate Dixon. “This is one of our big programs – dealing with gun violence here at home. So, we put this thing together.”

As the nation commemorates the nearly 3,000 killed in the terror attacks of New York City, organizers want the St. Louis community to stand up against gun violence.

“You don’t feel good saying you are not alone. But we are not alone. With the increase in violence across the county, it will take a lot of people to help turn this thing around,” Dixon said.

At present, the City of St. Louis has 191 homicides, compared to 138 homicides at this same time last year.

“We got an obligation to the community. We have an obligation. The murder rate is up 36 percent over the last year,” Dixon said. “I know a lot of other major cities are going through it also, but we want to do our part.”

The drive will travel through the heart of St. Louis, where most of the gun violence is occurring, with a strong message that the community is fed up and fighting back. The drive will start when cars are in place at the Buzz Westfall Plaza, located at 8037 West Florissant at Lucas-Hunt.

The drive will then head east down West Florissant from St. Louis County to St. Louis City. The drive will conclude at Grand Boulevard. Organizers say this event is free and open to everyone.