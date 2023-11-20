CASTLE POINT, Mo. — y. Otis Goff, 33, is being charged with driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a revoked license. His bond is set at $350,000, cash-only.

Court documents state that Goff was speeding on Baron Drive at around 6:00 p.m. Saturday. A witness tells officers that he swerved to hit a woman standing at the rear of a parked vehicle. This pinned the woman between the vehicles.

A child got out of Goff’s car before he left the scene. Witnesses say he was driving a silver, older Chevrolet vehicle.

An ambulance took the injured woman to the hospital. She has two broken legs, and is in critical condition.

Another witness reports seeing Goff pull up to his home. He chased another child, who got out of the car. They say his speech was slurred. The child’s face was cut by an airbag that went off in the vehicle.

Someone called the police and told them that Goff’s vehicle appeared to have recently been in a crash. They went to his home and found the windshield broken, the front of the car dented, and blood on the front of the car. It matched the description given by witnesses on Baron Drive.

Officers later discovered that Goff’s license had been revoked. The child with the injured face was also taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.