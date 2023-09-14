JEFFERSON COUNTY — Missouri State Highway Patrol was called onto the scene for a fatal hit-and-run at northbound Missouri Route B., south of Simpson Hill Drive, on September 13 around 6:35 p.m.

A 2009 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Route B, and Ann A. Radeackar, 69, was driving her 2012 Mini Cooper Clubman southbound on Route B. Radeackar attempted to turn into a private driveway and cut into the path of the Ford Fusion. The vehicles struck each other.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Fusion ran from the scene. EMS declared Radeackar dead at the scene.