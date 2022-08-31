ST. LOUIS – More than a month after a teenager was struck and killed by a driver near Ted Drewes, prosecutors have announced charges against a suspect.

Matthew Nikolai, 17, lost his life on July 29 when he was hit by a truck in the 6700 block of Chippewa Street while trying to cross the street.

Nikolai was thrown into the path of another car that also hit him. The second vehicle stopped and the occupants cooperated with police. However, the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Jacob Adler with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Adler had turned himself over to police on Aug. 9. but the circuit attorney’s office declined charges against him at the time, citing further follow-up from police.

Adler remains in custody without bond.